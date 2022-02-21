Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Early voting locations closed Monday, reopen Tuesday-Friday

items.[0].videoTitle
Early voting locations closed Monday, reopen Tuesday-Friday
Posted at 12:37 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 13:37:31-05

Early voting for the March 1 primary election continues this week.

Polling locations are closed Monday because of the President’s Day holiday but will reopen Tuesday and be open through Friday.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at all polling places. Masks are not required but they are recommended for voters. They are, however, required for poll workers.

Voters must provide a valid form of identification to cast their ballot.

Thousands of people in Nueces county have already cast ballots: Since early voting started a week ago, 8,506 people have voted. That's more than 4 percent of all registered voters, and that count includes 1,631 mail-in ballots.

The early-voting period ends Friday, with election day coming on March 1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections