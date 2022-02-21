Early voting locations closed Monday, reopen Tuesday-Friday

Early voting for the March 1 primary election continues this week.

Polling locations are closed Monday because of the President’s Day holiday but will reopen Tuesday and be open through Friday.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at all polling places. Masks are not required but they are recommended for voters. They are, however, required for poll workers.

Voters must provide a valid form of identification to cast their ballot.

Thousands of people in Nueces county have already cast ballots: Since early voting started a week ago, 8,506 people have voted. That's more than 4 percent of all registered voters, and that count includes 1,631 mail-in ballots.

The early-voting period ends Friday, with election day coming on March 1.