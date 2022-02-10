Early morning structure fire outside Bishop leaves one dead

Fire crews and law enforcement from several jurisdictions responded to a structure fire outside of Bishop early Wednesday morning.

According to Constable Jimmy Rivera with Nueces County Precinct 3, the deputies and fire crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. in the La Paloma subdivision. After arriving, they quickly learned that a woman was missing, and as they searched, they eventually found her deceased.

There is an ongoing investigation into the fire.

Deputies with the Precinct 3 Constable's Office and Nueces County Sheriff's Office, along with the Bishop Police Department, ESD 3, Annaville Fire Department, Kleberg County Fire Department and Robstown Fire Department assisted with this incident.