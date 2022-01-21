Early morning house fire near Ricardo leaves family homeless

RICARDO, Texas — A house fire at County Road 1050 and West County Road 2170 east of Ricardo early Friday morning has left a family homeless.

Kleberg County Volunteer Fire Department operations chief Leo Jauregui said three adults and a child all escaped without injuries.

The fire call was received by the department at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Jauregui said the fire was pushed to the rear of the house, but the front of the house was a complete loss.

The family apparently does not have insurance, leading to the creation of a relief drive to help them.

"We will be setting something up with the Kingsville Fire Marshal's office to get them clothes and food," Jauregui said. "Especially during this cold time."

Other fire units from Kleberg County, Nueces County Emergency Service District 1 and 3, the Kingsville Fire Department and Naval Air Station Kingsville helped battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Jauregui said.