Duval County Judge Gilbert Saenz dies of natural causes

ALICE, Texas — Duval County Judge Gilbert Saenz has died after a short illness.

Saenz died Saturday in Georgetown, Texas, of natural causes after attending a conference there.

The Alice Echo-News Journal reports the death was confirmed by Justice of the Peace Josie Fernandez.

Saenz was elected as Duval County Judge in 2019. He was a licensed criminal defense and personal injury lawyer for 19 years in Freer.

Saenz graduated from the University of Texas School in 2002.

He was a Navy veteran and a member of the VFW Post 8931 in San Diego.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

