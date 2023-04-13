Duval County ESD No. 2 receives donation for two new ambulances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Duval County Emergency Services District No. 2 will be receiving two new ambulances to help with emergency calls, thanks to a recent donation.

Wednesday afternoon, the Wyatt Ranches Foundation donated $514,000 to ESD2 for the new trucks.

Last week, ESD2 spoke with the board of the foundation in request to receive the new ambulances.

In addition to the new trucks, ESD2 will also receive $14,000 to be used for extended warranties and maintenance of the new units.

"It was time for us to get the new ambulances," Juan Garcia, Fire/EMS District Chief said. "They were reaching a point where they needed to be traded in already. These units are basically the emergency rooms to Duval County.”

This isn't the first time the Ranches have helped out ESD2.

Garcia expressed his appreciation for the Ranches as they have now purchased six ambulances for their district, several heart monitors, COVID-19 decontamination devices and a rapid response rescue truck.

In addition to the beneficial donations to ESD2, Duval County Commissioners presented Eduardo Pena — Land and Livestock Manager of Wyatt Ranches — with an appreciation plaque for the contributions of Wyatt Ranches.

“I think the nearest hospital is about 60 miles away," said Pena, "So these are the hospitals, these are the life lines to everybody around here and the surrounding areas. I’m proud to be apart of an organization that helps the people of Duval County.”

The Wyatt Ranches Foundation has made numerous donations to governmental entities, non-profit organizations, schools, hospital and farms in the rural areas of both South and West Texas.

Chief Garcia said he wants to give a special thanks to the Foundation’s Board of Directors include the Hon. Ana Lisa Garza, Robert T. “Tio” Sakowitz, William C. “Billy” Wells, Oscar S. “Trey” Wyatt III, and Bradford A. “Brad” Wyatt.

