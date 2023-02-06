During Children's Dental Health Month, tooth decay is the number one chronic infectious disease in the U.S.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did the kids brush this morning? February is National Children's Dental Health Month. The focus, this time, is on tooth decay.

According to the CDC, just over half of all kids, ages six to 11, have cavities.

A cavity is caused by bacteria in the mouth that create tiny holes on a tooth's surface.

The president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry describes cavities as a common problem made worse by the pandemic.

"Children were home more often, nibbling and grazing and snacking more. Parents weren't taking their children to the dentist as often. Little cavities turned into big cavities. So, all those together have contributed to an increase during the pandemic that we're still catching up with now,” Dr. Amr Moursi said.

He also wants parents to know that tooth decay is preventable and reversible, in most cases. Just keep brushing to keep mouth monsters away.

