CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the best drummers in the world converged into Phil Danaher Stadium Monday in Calallen.

Drum Corps International was there as part of their 50th annual world tour. The Corps features some of the best drums and buglers in the world.

They are gearing up for the DCI World Championships in Indianapolis on Aug. 13.

