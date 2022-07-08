Drugs distribution hub shut down on Corpus Christi's West Side

A man and a woman were arrested after they were found in possession of a significant amount of drugs Thursday in the 2400 block of Niagara Street.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit, which includes officers from the Bishop Police Department, executed a search warrant at the house, which an investigation determined was being used to distribute and sell drugs.

Leonard Trevino and Vanessa Morin, both 30 years old, were arrested and each charged with three counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance and one count of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance.

The charges are all first-degree felonies.

A 12-year-old child, as well as another adult, also were in the home, which contained methamphetamine, heroin containing fentanyl, crack, cocaine, and synthetic marijuana. Packing materials for narcotics, and paraphernalia also were found.

The adult and child were questioned and later released.

The interdiction unit is a specialized group of law-enforcement officers from the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, the Robstown Police Department, Nueces County Pct. 5 Constable's Office, the Nueces County Pct. 3 Constable's Office, the Bishop Police Department, the Corpus Christi Police Department and the Alice Police Department.