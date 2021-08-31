Drug overdoses hit record total in United States

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is a day to remember people who were taken soon by drug overdose.

Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

This campaign is even more important now because the Centers for Disease Control reports that drug overdose deaths in the United States hit a record last year as they rose by nearly 30 percent.

Locally, Nueces County has one of the highest overdose death rates in Texas.

"Every family has personal hardships," Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said. "My family is not immune, as many families are not immune. Drugs are real, they are dangerous, and they do take lives."

Rocha is grieving the loss of his 25-year-nephew to a Fentanyl overdose.

If you or someone you know needs help for a substance abuse disorder, you can talk to a doctor or call this helpline at 1-800-662-help.

