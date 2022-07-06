Driving with an empty tank could lead to empty pockets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are all guilty of it, right? Driving with an empty light on, but according to experts the more you drive your vehicle on empty— it could damage it in the long run.

Scott Hogg with Dub's Garage says your fuel pump could be damaged if you wait until the last minute to fuel up.

"Overtime, that is just going to ware out the veins, the way the pumps are designed they have plastic veins in them, over time they are going to wear out," Hogg said.

Although fuel pumps have gotten better over the years it could still damage them, especially if you are always running on empty.

"The fuel basically acts like a coolant for the pump as it gets lower, the harder it has to work."

According to Joshua Zuber with AAA Texas, there are some tips you should live by that will help you avoid any problems.

"AAA recommends that folks keep their gas tanks at least a quarter full at all times, that way you prevent the possibility of running out of fuel in a situation, you know ending up stranded, you also reduce the risk of damaging your fuel pump," said Zuber.

A fuel pump could be extremely expensive to repair, so having at least a quarter tank can help you avoid having to replace it.