Driving on Harbor Bridge? Watch out; DPS Troopers say they aren’t leaving.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It’s been one year since the launch of the Harbor Bridge Task Force, whose mission is to prevent wrong way drivers from entering the Harbor Bridge.

The task force, made up of the Texas Department of Public Safety, TABC and TX-DOT has strategically closed exits and placed troopers along U.S 181 between Portland and Corpus Christi.

“Troopers have made over 35,000 traffic stops,” Sgt. Harold Mallory, with the Department of Public Safety, said.

Here is the breakdown:

Total Traffic Stops: > 35,000

Wrong Way Drivers: 18

Citations: 12,838

Warnings: 38,238

Speed Citations: 3,371

Seatbelt Citations: 489

DWI Arrests: 329

Narcotics Arrests: 453

Motorist Assists: 250

KRIS 6 started to report on wrong-way drivers in February of 2023 for our investigation series, 'Facing Danger.'

Since then, the task force has been able to save hundreds of lives – thanks to the constant patrolling of troopers. Including a stationary trooper at the Twigg Street exit entering Downtown Corpus Christi.

“We have stationed a trooper there 24/7 for the last year because that’s the last point where somebody can get on going the wrong way onto the bridge,” Sgt. Mallory said.

According to Sgt. Mallory, troopers will continue patrolling the Harbor Bridge – until the new one goes up.

