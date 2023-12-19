Driver rushed to the hospital after being shot at on South Padre Island Drive Tuesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A local man says he was shot while driving along South Padre Island Drive Tuesday morning.

According to CCPD Public Information Officer Tony Contreras, they received a call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, from the man who said he was driving along eastbound South Padre Island Drive near Carroll Lane when he was shot at.

According to a preliminary report, the driver suffered minor injuries from shattered glass and was transported to a nearby hospital.

There's no word on the suspect who shot at the man's truck or how the incident ensued.

