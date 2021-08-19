Driver in critical condition after vehicle drives off dock

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A driver is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off of a dock at the Conn Brown Harbor Park.

The incident happened 9 p.m. Wednesday night in Aransas Pass.

Police were told by witnesses they saw car driving off one of the harbor's boat docks and into the water and a good samaritan jumped into the water, got inside the submerged car, and pulled the driver to safety.

Responding officers took over from there until EMS arrived on location to tend to the injured driver.

The Aransas Pass PD Dive and Rescue team checked to see if anyone else was in the car and when they determined nobody was, they assisted wrecker crews in recovering the car from the water.

Police say the driver is alive but remains critical.