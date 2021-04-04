Driver crashes into Staples St. Meat Market sending a pregnant customer to the hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just before 10 a.m Sunday, Corpus Christi emergency crews raced over to the Staples St. Meat Market located 7626 S. Staples Street.

According to officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department, an elderly driver arrived on the property, but as she was coming up to park, she clipped the curb and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the break.

As a result of this accident, two customers were struck and taken to the hospital.

One of the injured is a pregnant woman, yet authorities say the two are being checked out at the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The owner of the local south side business Mike Meehan says no employees were hurt during the situation, and about 50 people were inside the Staples St. Meat Market the time this accident took place.

Crews continue to pick up the pieces of several damaged items that were inside of the store.