Drive-through resource event held today at Del Mar College

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College will conduct a drive-through resource session to answer any questions from new students.

A "drive thru drop-off" recruitment event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the school's west campus today that will address any concerns.

Folks can get more information about registration, courses and student resources.

Students will also be able to complete the admissions process.

A similar event will occur on Aug. 18 at the college's east campus.

School officials are asking attendees to remain in their vehicles.

