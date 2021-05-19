Driscoll opening vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and older

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been waiting for your teen to get the COVID-19 vaccine, this weekend may be the ideal time.

The Pfizer vaccine, recently approved for anyone 12 years of age or older, will be available at Driscoll Children's Hospital this Saturday. Registration is open for anyone in the Coastal Bend ready to be innoculated.

First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Auditorium, 3533 S. Alameda St. You are asked to check in at the main entrance.

Appointments are required in order to receive the vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 must have parental consent from their parents or legal guardian.

You can register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Driscoll Children's Hospital here. You can also call to make an appointment at 1-844-977-1477 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you need to cancel an appointment, you should call the same number.

Once you get your first dose, you are automatically signed up for the second dose on the same day. Second doses for this clinic will be administered Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge. Driscoll is asking that people with appointments not arrive more than 15 minutes before your time slot, and if you are more than 30 minutes late your appointment will be canceled.

Do not go to a vaccination clinic site if you are currently positive for COVID-19, or have been diagnosed within the last 14 days.

