Driscoll Middle School students spend their Saturday building picnic tables for other students to enjoy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Student engagement is an essential part of any flourishing campus.

Thanks to some Robert Driscoll Middle School students, their campus can enjoy some newly constructed picnic tables.

"Thank you to these amazing young men who gave up their Saturday to help build our new picnic tables," a post on the Driscoll Middle School Facebook page stated.

Members of the Driscoll PTA provided the students with materials to build the picnic tables.

"Also, a very special thank you to Adam Aguilar for being an amazing board member and donating his time and craftsmanship to this project," said school officials from Driscoll.

These students' efforts will make a difference for the Driscoll Middle School students and staff for years to come.