Driscoll Health Plan makes donation to Coastal Bend Food Bank

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Driscoll Heath Plan officials presented a $5,500 donation to the Coastal Bend Food Bank for its Culinary Kits for Kids program.

The Culinary Kits for Kids Program provides services for families who are food-insecure.

The program provides at-risk children with a weekly kit, consisting of fresh, pre-portioned food to make recipes at home.

The kits even come with facts about each of the ingredients. The program is meant to expose children to fresh produce while providing them with hands-on cooking experience.

"By having this program and educating our children and our families early and it develops happens habits so that is going to be able to help them change and be able to grow to healthier individuals,” Rose Santos, Driscoll Health Plan Outreach Manager said.

Driscoll Health Plan officials also provided six coolers to the program for the food items.

“As we can partner with others, our hope is that we can get the message out and stressing the importance of good nutrition and that food can unlock so many different things for people, especially from a health standpoint," Robert Morales, Development Coordinator for the CBFB said.

Santos also said that this donation is going to be able to help them expand their reach throughout the community by having food delivered to the children’s home.

They say this is only the beginning of the impact they can make within the community and with this donation, they are expecting to reach more than 150 children throughout the area.

