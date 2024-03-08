Watch Now
Driscoll Health Plan celebrates opening of Mobile Community Connection Center

Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 17:45:15-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Driscoll Health Plan and Esperanza de Tejas teamed up to create pop-up clinics that distribute everyday necessities such as diapers, baby wipes, and even vaccines to people who need them.

Driscoll Health Plan presented a $8,000 check to Esperanza de Tejas to help support the nonprofit’s work.

"With this partnership, Esperanza de Tejas will be able to expand its Niños de Esperanza Diaper Bank and Children’s Free Store beyond Nueces County. New service areas will now include San Patricio, Kleberg, Victoria, Hidalgo, Webb, Zapata, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy counties," said organizers.

The new mobile pop-up clinic opened its doors to the public on March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Driscoll Health Plan Patio at 4525 Ayers Street.

