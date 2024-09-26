Driscoll Children's Hospital receives $525,000 grant to improve access to concussion care in schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There's a new initiative to improve school access to concussion care, thanks to a new grant.

The $525,000 grant is set to come from Toyota's Way Forward Fund and Mike Shaw Toyota, which partnered with Driscoll Children's Hospital. The grant will create Driscoll’s Heads Up: Concussion Care for Kids Program.

“My career started off as a pediatric anesthesiologist and then intensive care physician. So, I’ve seen a lot over my forty-year career,” said Driscoll Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mary Dale Peterson.

"The saddest things I did see in our ICUs and ORs were preventable injury and illness. Today is a celebration because we’re doing something about it. Amen," added Peterson.

The initiative will start at London Independent School District with a sports medicine trainer specializing in concussion management. The program will invest in advanced technology to better conduct concussion assessments, treatments, education, and training.

The Concussion Care program is expected to impact 300 student-athletes at London ISD and their parents, coaches, nurses, student athletic trainers, and teachers.

As part of the program, school staff and families will receive specialized training to make better decisions about an athlete’s health, ensuring student safety remains the top priority both on and off the field.

Phase two of the program will expand to other school districts, further increasing community access to care for students.