Driscoll Children's Hospital holds big fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Concrete Street Amphitheater Friday night played host to Driscoll Children's biggest fundraiser of the year.

This was the 29th year for Fiesta de los Ninos.

Each year the event raises much needed for the hospital. This year's event raised money to purchase new equipment for the Heart Center at the hospital.

Sean Pieri, the Vice President of Development at Driscoll Children's Hospital, tells us "The Heart Center is led by Stephen Langley. Last year alone they performed over 200 heart surgeries on infants here in Corpus Christi."

The nights featured entertainer was Max Stalling.