Driscoll Children's Hospital, Christus Spohn open new neonatal care center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency care for critically ill infants has taken a giant leap forward in the Coastal Bend.

A ribbon- cutting was held Tuesday for Driscoll Children's Hospital new neonatal care center.

It's on the fifth floor of Christus Spohn South and it's the result of a partnership between the two hospitals.

"So we've been talking to Christus leadership a little over 18 months and so they've been incredible to work with and it's now time to start seeing these kids in another week or two," Eric Hamon, Driscoll Health System President and CEO said.

The new facility has 24 beds and will provide specialized care for premature, sick and critically ill newborns in the same place where they were born.

