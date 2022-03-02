Driscoll Children's Hospital partners with CHRISTUS Spohn for NICU project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, March 1, Driscoll Children's Hospital and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi- South announced they are collaborating to form a new Neonatal Care Center.

The facility will operate on the CHRISTUS Spohn- South campus and will include a newly constructed 24-bed unit with state-of-the-art equipment.

The new facility will be known as the Driscoll Children's Hospital Neonatal Care Center and will provide top-notch care for newborn babies who need intensive medical care.

The agreement between the two organizations benefits physicians and, more importantly, the most vulnerable and tiniest of patients.

Driscoll Children's Hospital and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital will continue to build unique strengths and effectively work together to improve the health and well-being of families they both already serve.

With technology quickly evolving, this clinical collaboration enables the delivery of advanced, integrated care and provides expectant parents additional peace of mind.

"This is an exciting time for CHRISTUS Spohn," said Osbert Blow, MD, Ph.D., FACS, CEO of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System.

"CHRISTUS Spohn and Driscoll are very strong. Through this collaboration, we are now stronger for South Texans. We are excited to work closely with Driscoll, a devoted organization that shares our commitment to expert care and outreach to those we are so fortunate to be able to serve," said Dr. Blow.

Hospital officials say the Driscoll Children's Hospital Neonatal Care Center is made possible, in part, by a $1 million contribution from the Driscoll Development Foundation and its many supporters.