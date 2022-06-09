Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act signed by President Biden

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed into law the Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act which would provide veterans more access to mammograms.

There is another piece of legislation, called the PACT act that would also help veterans get more access to health care and add certain diseases to a list.

Mindy Beyer, a friend of Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas, who the bill is named after, served with her in the Marine Corps, she said that Kate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

"The doctor said it is like she had been dipped in something which is how these kinds of inhaled jet fuel toxins present in cancer form," Beyers said.

The SERVICE Act will bring down the age of those wanting to get mammograms.

"That act ensures that any veteran can receive a mammogram at a younger age than the age of 40 as it has been in previous years," she said.

Rosie Torres said that this will help with pre-screening and is a step in the right direction.

" We have a lot of work to do in the area of screening and prevention but this is one step in the right direction," Torres said.