DPS kicks off 'Click It or Ticket' campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Department of Public Safety kicked off their 'Click It or Ticket' campaign on Monday morning reminding drivers to buckle up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

DPS troopers and law enforcement agencies will also be keeping a close eye out on the road for traffic violations.

Last year, over 115,000 tickets were issued during the 'Click It or Ticket' campaign.

Officials are advising all drivers to find a safe ride home if celebrating the holiday with alcohol. Also, be courteous on the road and wear your safety belt when getting into any vehicle.

The 'Click It or Ticket' will run until May 30, so for more information, visit the Department of Public Safety's webpage.