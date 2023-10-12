Watch Now
DPS investigating fatality west of Corpus Christi

Posted at 8:41 AM, Oct 12, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A part of County Road 26 is shut down as DPS troopers investigate a fatality.

Officers were called out to the area of County Road 26 and County Road 49A, near Old Brownsville Road and Saratoga Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory with DPS & Media Relations, there's a deceased individual in the roadway, and they're trying to figure out what took place.

KRIS 6 has a crew at the scene. We'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

