DPS investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash in Bee County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a two-vehicle fatality that occurred on Wednesday at 4:01 a.m. in Bee County.

The vehicle involved was a Honda Accord and a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The Honda Accord traveled without headlights northbound in the southbound lane on US-181.

According to DPS, it was a head-on collision, the Honda Accord struck the motorcycle causing the driver of it to eject.

The motorcyclist was identified as 28-year-old, Darian Tyler Estrada of Beeville, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials suspect the driver of the Honda was under the influence and was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville for his injuries.

There is no further information at the moment.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the incident.

