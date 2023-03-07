DPS: Alice man killed in fatal car crash in Live Oak County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Alice man is dead after officials said he was ejected from his vehicle in Live Oak County on Monday.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials responded to the crash in Live Oak County at 5:50 a.m.

Officials said a black Chevrolet Avalanche traveling south on U.S. Highway 281 was driving in a single lane when it veered off to the left off the roadway.

The driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle by "quickly steering to the right and left," but this caused the car to skid and rollover several times into the brush on the west side of the highway.

49-year-old Alice resident Raul Michael Ortiz was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

