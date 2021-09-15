Watch
DPS: 1M pounds worth of marijuana confiscated in two days

DPS
Photo: DPS Troopers said they confiscated one million dollars worth of marijuana in two days.
Marijuana confiscated in RGV
Posted at 10:02 PM, Sep 14, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — DPS Troopers day they confiscated one million pounds worth of marijuana in two days.

Troopers say on Sunday, they seized approximately 683 lbs of marijuana in a collaborative effort with U.S.Border Patrol agents.

On Monday, they seized approx 15 lbs of heroin in Starr County after a trooper attempted to stop a maroon Hyundai where the driver refused to stop. A short pursuit began and the driver came to a stop and fled into a wooded area.

Troopers said they were able to collaborate with other agencies in connection to an operation called "Operation Lone Star."

