CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some downtown streets soon will be getting ready for a makeover.

Beginning on Jan. 3, workers will begin concrete work in the Shoreline Boulevard area.

The construction will take place from Powers Street to Lomax Street and Interstate 37 from Mesquite Street to Shoreline Boulevard.

The project is expected to take about six weeks.

Drivers are asked to use caution if they are traveling in the area.