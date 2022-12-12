Downtown businesses participating in Mayor’s Merriest Decor Contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mayor's Merriest Downtown Decor Contest has officially begun, and you can vote for your favorite decor.

In total, 29 downtown businesses and buildings are competing in this year's contest, including Mully's Irish, Mesquite Street Pizza Co., The Ritz Theatre, BUS, and One Shoreline Plaza.

Voting is happening now and will continue till December 25, and as you will see, the competition is fierce.

"There’s a growing energy, from the funky, eclectic attitude of the Marina Arts District to the sands of North Beach. And as downtown evolves, one thing will always remain true—it is, in all ways, an original," said Downtown CC staff.

To vote, go to the Downtown CC Facebook page.

