Donate a new toy and receive free Queso at Chuy's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season is fast approaching, and in order to make the holidays a little brighter for children in South Texas, Chuy's is teaming up with Driscoll Children's Hospital for the Chuy's Cares Toy Drive.

From November 1-December 15 you can stop by Chuy's Corpus Christi and drop off a new unwrapped toy or give a $5 donation and receive a free queso.

Stop at Chuy's Corpus Christi, located at 5933 South Padre Island Drive, and drop off a new, unwrapped toy or make a $5 donation and receive a free queso.

Driscoll Children's says toys are used throughout the year to celebrate special occasions like birthdays, along with gifts for inpatient families and children who visit the clinic.

"We rely on the community’s help with this effort in making sure each child feels celebrated. We are grateful to Chuy’s and their customers for their willingness to give,” said said Lizette Saenz, director of Volunteer Services at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

You can view the wish list for Driscoll Children's Hospital HERE.