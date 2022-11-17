Domestic abuse affects 25 percent of women in the US, but there is help out there

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Approximately 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the United States has experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Those numbers are from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Texas, over 200 were killed by intimate partners across 63 counties in 2021, according to a report from the Texas Council on Family Violence.

169 victims were women, 35 were men.

The use of a firearms accounted for 75 percent of intimate partner homicides.

A purple ribbon symbolizes the stand against domestic abuse.

If you find yourself a victim of domestic abuse, there are many organizations in 98 Texas cities that provide domestic violence services at some level.

Check DomesticShelters.org to find more information on where help can be found.

https://www.domesticshelters.org/help/tx