Dog park in the works for the Padre Island area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The owners of the Island Moon Newspaper are in the process of building a dog park for the Padre Island area.

The "Riley P. Dog Park" namesake is Dale and Jan Rankin's beloved furry companion. When Riley passed away, the couple felt a park was the perfect way to memorialize their dearly departed.

The park will be located at 13445 Whitecap, between the Padre Island Yacht Club and the Whitecap Wastewater Treatment.

The Rankins said the goal is to develop a beautiful, well-maintained space, open to all dog lovers and friends who are willing to follow the rules and restrictions. The dog park would be an off-leash dog park.

The park is a community project, in partnership with the City of Corpus Christi.

Dale Rankin said they are scheduled to start fencing the area on April 5.

If you'd like to make a donation you can visit the Riley P. Dog Park Facebook page by clicking here or you can drop off a donation to the Island Moon Newspaper office, located at 14646 Compass Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78418.