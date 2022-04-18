DMC foundation donates $1 million in scholarship money for first-generation students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College announced a scholarship that will give first-generation college students access to higher education.

The $1 million scholarship provides between $40,000 and $50,000 annually to an average of 10 to 15 students.

The donation is the largest scholarship gift directly targeting “first-generation” college students that the DMC Foundation has received.

Recipients can also use the scholarship to continue their studies at Texas A&M University of Corpus Christi or TAMU-K to get their bachelor's degree.

"Having that support, knowing that there are people behind me, that helps me to give the people that I'm working with the hope that they can achieve their goals as well," said scholarship recipient Brittany Jones.

DMC said they have already awarded the scholarship to 14 recipients for this school year.

