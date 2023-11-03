Disney On Ice 'Find Your Hero' hits the rink at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Coastal Bend is set to see a variety of Disney characters - from Elsa and Olaf to Moana and Maui - grace the ice this weekend.

Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero runs from Thursday, November 2 through Sunday, November 5 at the American Bank Center Arena. Tickets are now on sale for $78, $48, $38, $28.

"This immersive experience puts families in the center of Moana’s story where guests will celebrate the water, waves, and wind as they sail away to Motunui with Moana. Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes a sing-along, crafting, and interactive time with Moana," said organizers.

For more information on Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero, visit the website here.

