Diocese of Corpus Christi participating in act of consecration of Russia, Ukraine

Pope Francis will lead an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday, and the Diocese of Corpus Christi will join in prayer.

According to a Facebook post from the diocese, Bishop Mulvey, along with priests of the diocese will join in the act of consecration at the Corpus Christi Cathedral at 11:00 a.m. simultaneously with the Holy Father at 5:00 p.m. Rome time. Mass at 12:05 p.m. will follow.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi said all are welcome to join in the event.

The Consecration will also be streamed on the Diocesan Facebook Page, the Corpus Christi Cathedral Facebook Page, and the Diocese of Corpus Christi YouTube Channel.