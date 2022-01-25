CCPD: No threat found at Flour Bluff schools

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.)

The Flour Bluff ISD provided an update to the community via its Facebook page about the incident, which was called in at about 1 p.m.

"... the district became aware of a potential situation that required police presence at the intermediate campus. The district received notice that a 911 call was received stating that there was an active shooter at the intermediate campus," the post states. The intermediate campus immediately went into lockdown. The primary and elementary (schools) also went into lockdown due to their proximity to the intermediate campus. In an abundance of caution, the junior high and high school went into lock-out Secure."

The post said the FBISD worked with CCISD and the Nueces County Constables to verify the threat.

"Once it was determined that there was no threat to the intermediate campus, all lockdowns and lockouts were lifted," they said.

You can read the post below:

(Update 1:25 p.m.)

The Corpus Christi Police Department posted on their Facebook page that officers at the scene "determined there there was no active threat."

"During the investigation (officers) were able to determine that there was never an active shooter or any active threat to the school, the 911 call was determined to be a prank call," the post said. "Officers will continue investigating the incident and will attempt to identify the individual who made that call to 911."

The lockdown, officials said, will be lifted soon and notification to parents will be made as soon as possible.

Original story:

Executive Director of Communications Kristen Biley tells KRIS 6 News that the Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Flour Bluff Intermediate School.

A notice to parents will be going out shortly.

Officials are encouraging parents at the intermediate school to stay in their vehicles while police conduct their investigation.

Right now, Flour Bluff Intermediate is the only campus on lockdown, all other FBISD campuses are secure, meaning the outside doors are locked.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.