Demolition of Spohn Memorial building to begin on Monday, Hospital District holding Blessing Ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work to tear down the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital will begin next week.

Johnny Hipp with the Nueces County Hospital District says demolition is set to begin on Monday, October 17.

The hospital was originally built in 1944 but has become more expensive to upkeep than it would be to move services to other locations.

Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital was set for demolition 10 years ago, but crews have finalized preparations for the destruction of the old hospital.

Christus Spohn Memorial and the Nueces County Hospital District will hold a Decommissioning and Blessing Ceremony on Monday, October 17, at 11:30 a.m. on the grounds of Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital.