Del Mar scholarship recipients thank their benefactor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Del Mar College got to give a big thank you Thursday to some people who have had a big impact in their lives.

Scholarship recipients held a special dinner at Del Mar's Windward Campus to say thank you to the benefactors that provided those scholarships.

Among those receiving some special recognition at this event put on by the Del Mar College Foundation - Dr. Imelda Delgado. She has committed to funding a $100,000 scholarship.

