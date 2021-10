CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Del Mar College Board of Regents will discuss at their Tuesday meeting a proposal to change the old campus bookstore into the college's new police station.

Regents possibly could choose a contractor for the project at their meeting later today.

According to the Nueces County Appraisal District's website, Del Mar purchased the building on Ayers Street in June.

The college says a local architect firm has prepared a design for the police station.