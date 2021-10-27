Del Mar College will present sweet recruiting event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready today for a very sweet college recruitment.

Del Mar College is hosting a truck or treat drive-thru educational event for anyone who wants to apply to the school.

The college will give information - and goodie bags - on Wednesday to anyone wishing to become a full-time student at the school.

Or for high schoolers who want to take part in Del Mar's dual credit program.

Visitors can stay in their cars and use the entrance off Ayers Street between the Fine Arts Center and the Venters Business building to arrive.

This event will occur from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.