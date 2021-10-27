Watch
Del Mar College will present sweet recruiting event

Festivities will take place between 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Get ready today for a very sweet college recruitment on Wednesday at Del Mar College.
Del Mar College
Posted at 6:58 AM, Oct 27, 2021
Del Mar College is hosting a truck or treat drive-thru educational event for anyone who wants to apply to the school.

The college will give information - and goodie bags - on Wednesday to anyone wishing to become a full-time student at the school.

Or for high schoolers who want to take part in Del Mar's dual credit program.

Visitors can stay in their cars and use the entrance off Ayers Street between the Fine Arts Center and the Venters Business building to arrive.

This event will occur from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

