CCPD: Report of active shooter on Del Mar Heritage Campus was a hoax

UPDATE (10:45 a.m.):

The CCPD has confirmed the reports of the active shooter on the Heritage campus was a false alarm.

"The entire campus was cleared by police personnel. We can confirm that there is no threat to the school and there are no injuries. We can also confirm that this call was a hoax, the source of the call is currently being investigated," CCPD officials said. "The safety and security of our citizens is our highest priority, and we take all threats made toward our campuses, students, and staff seriously."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Del Mar College Officials have sent out a reverse alert to "shelter in place" at the Heritage campus and are telling residents to avoid the area.

"An emergency, possible active shooter, is reported at DMC Heritage Campus," DMC officials said in a reverse alert. "While this is being verified, shelter in place or avoid the area until advised."

DMC officials told KRIS 6 News so far the report is unconfirmed and the college is going through the process to confirm the reports.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said there are officers on-scene at 101 Baldwin Ave.

"Upon receiving the call, CCPD responded and immediately began clearing the campus," officials said. "At this time, officers have found no evidence to suggest there is an active threat or that a shooting occurred at the location. Although we believe the phone call was a hoax, officers will conduct a thorough search of the campus."

KRIS 6 News is gathering information on the situation and will update as soon as possible.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.