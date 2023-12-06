Del Mar College offers free devices, Internet to qualifying students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "I got a tablet!" Alejandro Martinez, an excited freshman at Del Mar College said.

Martinez received it a tablet and internet service for free all for a one-time activation fee of $20.

"I think it will help me a lot. What I’ve been working with right now is computers at school and on my phone. I never really had the extra money to buy a computer or laptop," Martinez said.

He said the new tablet will allow him to stop doing his homework on the school computers or his small phone screen.

The tablets will be a versatile tool for the students to benefit from.

"This is our tablet right here. So it comes with everything in it. They get unlimited data. They can actually use it as a cell phone too. Just take the little chip [sim card] out of there and insert it into an Android cell phone. So then they get unlimited text and talk as well," Go4Results Representative Autumn Kelley said.

The program requires the student to be a Pell Grant recipient or be a part of SNAP, WIC, Federal Public Housing, Medicaid, SSI. The process to see if you qualify is simple according to Joseph Ruiz, the Director of Financial Aid Services at Del Mar College.

"If you have one of the federal programs like SNAP or medicaid and when they put your information in and it’s confirmed you’re good. If for some reason they can’t because you don’t that or they’re unable to confirm, then they will ask the student to show that they’re receiving Pell Grant here," Ruiz said.

Ruiz said it is part of Del Mar's culture to be there for the students.

"It’s all about the students here at Del Mar. The focus is how can we help? And this is just one additional way to provide more assistance for our students," he said.

The tablets were provided by Red Fox and the medical supply packages are provided by Go For Results.

Go For Results will be at Del Mar's Heritagecampus and its Oso CreekCampus from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.