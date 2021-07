CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is offering a chance to get a look at just how immersive their Mexican-American Curriculum is for students.

They will be hosting a two-day virtual seminar later this month.

The seminar will feature sessions covering a range of topics such as fine arts, history, and politics among other topics.

It's a crash course of sorts in just how through Del Mar's Mexican American Studies associate degree program is for students.

The seminars are taking place July 23rd and 24th.