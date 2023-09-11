Del Mar College offering free business advice for local entrepreneurs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is offering support for small businesses in the Coastal Bend.

Stephanie Nyberg, a Training and Advising Specialist with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), shared insights with KRIS 6 News into how their no-cost program has been transforming the fortunes of local businesses.

SBDC's services cover financial analysis, comprehensive business plans, bookkeeping, marketing research, social media strategies, and techniques to enhance online visibility—making it a one-stop shop for business growth.

"We have seen small businesses succeed and thrive here at our center," Nyberg said. "Businesses come in, maybe they start small, and then they just blow up. We have seen much success here."

Pam Chavez, the owner of Sam and Louie's in Corpus Christi, emphasized these statements and how the program has elevated her business prospects.

"They helped me do my business plan, which was far more elaborate than if I had done it myself. It was incredible how much I learned throughout that process," Chavez said.

One of the program's most remarkable aspects is that it is entirely free of charge. Pam Chavez stressed the importance of this factor in making the SBDC program accessible to all.

"It's totally free! That just blows my mind, and that's another reason why I always tell somebody they have to look into it. Because it is a free resource," she said.

