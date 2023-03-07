Del Mar College offering 'Everything Apple' course for senior citizens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Learning technology can be difficult for anyone, and as technology constantly evolves, there are always so many features that smart devices have to offer.

To remedy that, Del Mar College is hosting an educational course specifically geared toward helping senior citizens navigate their Apple devices.

The educational course is for seniors who are 55 years and older.

Nella Young is 88 years old and has used her iPhone for years.

"I love my iPhone," Young said. "I just wish I could learn more on it."

Young said she loves to text her daughter and grandchildren. And she even FaceTimes them. While trying to get familiar with her smart phone, Young said she began watching YouTube videos to learn how to crotchet.

But she said there are other things she'd like to gain experience in.

"I started learning Spanish on my phone, but it's hard to use it when I'm not familiar with it," Young said. "I want to learn how to use the apps. My grandchildren tell me I don't know how to use the apps."

But there are other things that Young said she hopes this class helps her with.

"I want to learn how to transfer information," Young said. "Also, I want to take pictures and videos."

Young said she hopes the class helps her become more comfortable with technology and her iPhone.

The 'Everything Apple' course will be held April 3-5, from 1-5 p.m. at the Del Mar College Center for Economic Development at 3209 S. Staples (78411).

