Del Mar College hosts workshop to teach medical professionals Spanish

Pew research data shows 58 percent of Hispanic immigrants prefer to see a Spanish-speaking doctor. Now, Del Mar College is offering a new program to help those in the medical field reach more Spanish-speaking patients.

This workshop is designed to build speaking and listening skills for practical, everyday use of Spanish for basic communication on the job. Why is this important?

2019 Census data shows 71.1 percent of Hispanics speak a language other than English at home and that can create issues when it comes to getting medical care.

The college said this training will focus on information for hospital nurses, emergency responders, physicians and physical therapists.

Javier Morin is a Del Mar College Spanish professor. He said people who take part will learn vocabulary phrases covering everything form the human body to hospital scenarios, as well as clinics and doctor and dental office visits.

“Another thing is an explanation of the body parts. So we are going to be talking about physiology of anatomy learning the parts of the body as well," said Morin.

Letty Guvaldeluna is a Spanish instructor and lab assistant at Del Mar College, she told us its extremely important for medical professionals to speak Spanish for patients who only know Spanish because they want to be able to feel confident to make the right decisions when it comes to their health.

“And so the something for what medicine, what procedure they are going to be taking, is it good to be having a surgery or not," said Guvaldeluna.

The "Spanish for Medical Fields" workshop is free!

And it's scheduled for this Friday.

It begins at 11:00 a.m. in room 227 in the Coles classroom building on the Heritage Campus at 101 Baldwin Blvd.

And even though it's geared towards people in the medical field, the college says it's open to anyone who wants to attend.

