Deep Sea Roundup fishing tournament returns to Port Aransas after pandemic-related one year hiatus

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The leaders of the annual Deep Sea Roundup fishing tournament in Port Aransas did not cancel last year's event because of the COVID-19 pandemic on a whim.

“Due to COVID we had to shut it down," tournament chairman Ryan Thurman said. "That was a very, very difficult decision for us."

The decision was a disappointment for some anglers.

“Last year was a bummer," Treavor Barnett said.

The tournament had become a yearly tradition for Barnett and his family.

"It’s always a good time — the tournament," he said. "My daughter and I get to come fish every year."

The relaxation of coronavirus protocols as the pandemic hopefully crawls to an end has the Deep Sea Roundup back on this year to the delight of organizers and participants alike.

“I look forward to it all year," Barnett said. "As soon as they put it out, we register. I just love coming down here to fish.”

"We’re back this year, and we’re happy to be here,” Thurman said.

Between 200 and 300 people are taking part in this year's tournament.

The anglers with the biggest catches win.

The event runs through Sunday with fish weigh-ins happening at Fisherman's Wharf.