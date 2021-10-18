Decorate a beer can and win $2,000 at La Palmera’s Dia De Los Muertos Fiesta

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera mall is honoring the celebration of the dead on Thursday, October 21 with music, games and prizes.

One prize in particular is sure to get local artists excited. Rogue Ales and Spirits' #PaintTheCanDeadContest2021 has a $2,000 prize for a 'Dead Guy' inspired design on a beer can. Blank beer cans and art supplies will be provided, all you need to bring is your talent! You must also be 21 and over. L&F Distributors will submit the top two designs to Rogue who will then pick the winner.

The Dia De Los Muertos event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the La Palmera Cafés. It is free to the public, and will have live music by Los Mariachis, Corpus Christi Loteria, a Grito Contest and beer samples from L&F Distributors for those 21 and over.